My Monstrous Blemishes Disappear Overnight With These $8 Pimple Patches

Whether you're looking to erase peach fuzz, perfect your brows between appointments, or even exfoliate dead skin cells, the best face razor for women will be your best friend. Like any other kind of hair removal, what you do with the hair on your face is your choice (and your business). But if you're into getting rid of it, there are more options than ever when it comes to how you go about it. While waxing and tweezing are great, besides the ease of use, shaving has an extra benefit: It acts the same as dermaplaning treatment you would receive in the salon. Removing peach fuzz can create a smoother canvas for makeup, and the razor will gently exfoliate the top layer of your skin to look more even and radiant. We rounded up the best face razors for women at every price point, from $5 hand razors to $200 luxury kits. Scroll on for options for everyone.