President Vladimir Putin has praised the entire healthcare system, and particularly the hard-working team of scientists and specialists from different institutions for their efforts at research and creating a series of coronavirus vaccines for use against the coronavirus both at home and abroad. Three vaccines already registered in Russia, two of them - Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona - are produced in large quantities by Russian pharmaceutical companies and are currently used for vaccination. It is additionally planned to rollout another one - CoviVac.