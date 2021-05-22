The best times, distances in Peoria-area high school track and field during the 2021 season
Below are the top times and scores among boys and girls track and field athletes from the Peoria area. All times and distances through May 20. 11.09 — Melcon DeJesus (4) Kewanee. 11.17 — Jack Merlo (4) Illinois Valley Central. 11.23 — Aden Sears (4) Eureka. 11.28 — Eddie Saunders (4) Notre Dame. 11.31 — Eli Rieker (4) Peoria Christian; Keegan Fogarty (3) Princeton. 11.34 — Avery Rush (4) Limestone. 11.36 — Ronde Worrels (4) Princeton.