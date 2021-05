Temperatures are expected to heat up in the Bay Area to start the week before cooling down to below-average lows, according to meteorologists. Temperatures on Sunday will be cooler than seasonal averages, but slightly warmer than in the previous days. Highs at the coasts will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Temperatures in inland regions will be between the mid 60s and 70s, with a few spots reaching the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.