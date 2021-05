Cody Garbrandt issued a statement following his decision loss to Rob Font on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Garbrandt was looking to extend his winning streak to two in a pivotal fight for the bantamweight division. Unfortunately for the former champ, the fight did not go his way as Font was landing his jab at will and landing heavy shots over five rounds to clearly win the fight. After the result, “No Love” took to Instagram Live to talk about the fight.