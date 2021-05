INDEPENDENCE – Junior Alyssa Larson continues to have a great track season, and broke another record on Monday when she ran a time of 1:00.15 in the 400 meters, breaking the old meet record of 1:00.29 set back in 2018 by Kerris Roberts of East Waterloo. Larson was also the winner in the 200 meters and part of the winning 800-meter sprint medley relay team, which also included Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, and Melody Kremer, with a time of 1:53.91.