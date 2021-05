April 21 Select Board: Milton’s farmers market and Lexia Core5/Iready programs. The Select Board met to provide an update on the grant for $5000 that the Master Plan Implementation Committee was looking into for the Parks and Recreation 1 year pilot program for reimplementing the farmers market. Unfortunately, this is not going to be allowed as the Select Board cannot advocate of behalf of the farmers market since it is a private entity. There is a backup plan in place which will consist of working with the Chamber of Commerce, some fundraising and possible collaborations with nearby towns in order to revive the farmers market that was not able to operate last year due to Covid-19.