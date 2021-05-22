newsbreak-logo
James Introduces Police Reform Bill

Attorney General Letitia James has announced a bill that would change New York’s law covering use of force by police. The Police Accountability Act would restrict the use of force by law enforcement to a last resort. It would also introduce criminal penalties for police who use excessive force. The law would be one of the most far-reaching of its kind in the US.

