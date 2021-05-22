newsbreak-logo
Governor releases statement on 2021 legislative session

By Traci Kullmer
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES – On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statements on the conclusion of the 2021 legislative session:. “This legislative session, I charged the House and Senate to work together to further advance Iowa’s strong recovery from COVID-19 and promote policies that strengthen our families, communities, schools, workforce, and economy. I’m proud that we delivered on the promises made to the people of Iowa.

State
Iowa State
