Governor releases statement on 2021 legislative session

There’s nowhere to go but up. Our 67th Montana Legislative Session hit the lowest bar ever. We need to join together, do damage control, and make sure such a reckless, overreaching, power-grabbing session never happens again in our beloved state. The 2021 Session was unprecedented for its hybrid nature, part in person, part remote during the novel COVID19 pandemic. Our do-nothing legislative COVID panel was the problem. No mask requirements, no physical distancing, few protections. Even more unprecedented was the far-right Republican abuse of power, double standards, hypocrisy, conflicts of interest, oppression, and intimidation. Members of the public and Democratic and moderate-Republican legislators who spoke up against the abuse of power didn’t stand a chance of civil discourse, or to move any legislation.