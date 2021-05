In the face of a global pandemic, it can be tempting to feel helpless and hopeless. We might even wonder, Can prayer really help? Yes, it can. Here in India in the midst of what seems to be overwhelming lack, loss, and fear, I’ve found help in the Bible: “Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer. From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I” (Psalms 61:1, 2).