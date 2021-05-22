newsbreak-logo
Eugene "Gene" Nield Hart

Standard-Examiner
Cover picture for the articleEugene "Gene" Nield Hart was called home, way too soon, on May 18, 2021. He was born in Afton, Wyoming on November 8, 1953 to Glen and Donna Hart. He was the second oldest of six children; his brothers and sister valued his leadership and wisdom. When he was a junior in high school, he and his family moved to Ogden, Utah where he graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1972. He then went on to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tokyo, Japan.

