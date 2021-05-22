Blake Harold Larsen
Blake Harold Larsen passed away of liver failure on May 19, 2021 at home with his mother by his side. Blake was born November 29, 1981, on his Grandpa Rhead's 60th Birthday. Together they enjoyed twelve years of fun and memorable birthdays. Blake was born in Ogden, Utah to Donald H. Larsen and Connie Rhead Larsen. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, T.H. Bell Jr. High and graduated from Bonneville High School in 2000. Blake was a hard worker and enjoyed learning new things in the jobs he held. Two of his favorite jobs were with Timken and JBT. Blake was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.www.standard.net