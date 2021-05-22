newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Blake Harold Larsen

Standard-Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Harold Larsen passed away of liver failure on May 19, 2021 at home with his mother by his side. Blake was born November 29, 1981, on his Grandpa Rhead's 60th Birthday. Together they enjoyed twelve years of fun and memorable birthdays. Blake was born in Ogden, Utah to Donald H. Larsen and Connie Rhead Larsen. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, T.H. Bell Jr. High and graduated from Bonneville High School in 2000. Blake was a hard worker and enjoyed learning new things in the jobs he held. Two of his favorite jobs were with Timken and JBT. Blake was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

www.standard.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Obituaries
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Bonneville High School#Timken#Jbt#Social Worker Cecilia#Funeral Services#Myers Mortuary#Cousin C W Larsen#Cousin Rachel Rhead#Cousin Scott Rhead#Volunteers Linda#Brother#Sister#Washington Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims Immunity Against Jan. 6 Lawsuit Because His Efforts To Overturn Election Were Part Of His Presidential Duties

Former President Donald Trump argued in a court filing late Monday that he cannot be sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building because he was conducting official presidential business, in a continuation of past claims that the presidency rendered him “immune” from legal liability —which legal experts have partially rejected when it comes to criminal charges.
Orange County, CAPosted by
The Independent

Woman harassing Asian family is confronted by passer-by in satisfying TikTok video

Footage of a white woman following an Asian family in Orange County, California has gone viral after a TikTok user posted it, branding the white woman “a wild KAREN.”Shot by the user _numlock, the video shows a white woman walking her dog and gesturing to a family of five, who are clearly walking away from her while she appears to be talking at them._numlock appears to wave to the family and be waved back at, saying “you’re okay” in his narration, before pivoting back to the white woman, who stands agitated. A second, younger white woman then confronts “Karen,” telling...