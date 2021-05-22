newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunset, UT

Mary Alice Chevalier

Standard-Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Alice Chevalier was born in South Pass, Wyoming, on July 21, 1935, to John and Dora Williams. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with her older sister Louise and her four younger brothers Jack, Rich, Brent, and Milton. Mary graduated from Farson High School in 1952 at 17 years old. She then attended St. Alphonse Hospital School of Nursing in Boise, Idaho, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in 1955. Mary met her husband Henry Chevalier in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They married on August 3, 1956, in Moose, Wyoming.

www.standard.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
City
Sunset, UT
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Mary Alice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Younger Brother#Farson High School#Bsn#Mckay Dee Hospital#Ogden Mortuary#Unknown Author Mary#Husband#Rock Springs#St Benedict#Granddaughters#Head Nurse#Family#Washington Blvd#North Platte#Boise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims Immunity Against Jan. 6 Lawsuit Because His Efforts To Overturn Election Were Part Of His Presidential Duties

Former President Donald Trump argued in a court filing late Monday that he cannot be sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building because he was conducting official presidential business, in a continuation of past claims that the presidency rendered him “immune” from legal liability —which legal experts have partially rejected when it comes to criminal charges.
Orange County, CAPosted by
The Independent

Woman harassing Asian family is confronted by passer-by in satisfying TikTok video

Footage of a white woman following an Asian family in Orange County, California has gone viral after a TikTok user posted it, branding the white woman “a wild KAREN.”Shot by the user _numlock, the video shows a white woman walking her dog and gesturing to a family of five, who are clearly walking away from her while she appears to be talking at them._numlock appears to wave to the family and be waved back at, saying “you’re okay” in his narration, before pivoting back to the white woman, who stands agitated. A second, younger white woman then confronts “Karen,” telling...