Mary Alice Chevalier
Mary Alice Chevalier was born in South Pass, Wyoming, on July 21, 1935, to John and Dora Williams. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with her older sister Louise and her four younger brothers Jack, Rich, Brent, and Milton. Mary graduated from Farson High School in 1952 at 17 years old. She then attended St. Alphonse Hospital School of Nursing in Boise, Idaho, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in 1955. Mary met her husband Henry Chevalier in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They married on August 3, 1956, in Moose, Wyoming.www.standard.net