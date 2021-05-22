Mary Alice Chevalier

Footage of a white woman following an Asian family in Orange County, California has gone viral after a TikTok user posted it, branding the white woman “a wild KAREN.”Shot by the user _numlock, the video shows a white woman walking her dog and gesturing to a family of five, who are clearly walking away from her while she appears to be talking at them._numlock appears to wave to the family and be waved back at, saying “you’re okay” in his narration, before pivoting back to the white woman, who stands agitated. A second, younger white woman then confronts “Karen,” telling...