Kenneth Glade LeFevre

Kache Allen is a senior here at Davis High and he will go out with a bang! Kache is a well known comedian and an even better friend to students at Davis. Kache has played football here at Davis High for all 3 years and he says that was some of his favorite memories that he will remember from high school. Kache has dipped into a number of hobbies to add to his collection: He has played lacrosse, basketball, and has been in the chess club all throughout high school and he claims to have “Loved every minute of it all!”.