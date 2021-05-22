Kenneth Glade LeFevre
Kenneth Glade LeFevre "The Duke" passed away May 19, 2021 surrounded by his family after losing his battle with heart failure. Born June 1, 1948 in Panguitch, Utah to Clifford Stewart LeFevre and Wilma Steed LeFevre. He graduated from Panguitch High, the class of 1966. His height of 6 feet 10 1/2 inches served him well on the basketball court. He left his small town to play college ball at Weber State University. At times his height limited opportunities, he was denied entrance to the Air Force, Marines, and Army. He then served an LDS mission in England. For 27 years he worked as a Utah State Tax Collector.www.standard.net