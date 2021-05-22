newsbreak-logo
Morecambe have injury worries ahead of play-off return against Tranmere

Morecambe defender Stephen Hendrie (PA Wire)

are without Stephen Hendrie for their Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final home leg against Tranmere on Sunday.

The Shrimps won the first tie 2-1, but Scottish defender Hendrie suffered an ankle injury during the game and will play no further part this season.

Brad Lyons could also miss out after sustaining a suspected broken nose at Prenton Park on Thursday.

Liam McAlinden, who scored the winner at Tranmere, and Aaron Wildig hope to shrug off respective calf and ankle injuries to feature and Kelvin Mellor is back from a three-match ban.

Interim Tranmere boss Ian Dawes has no fresh injury concerns following the first leg.

But James Vaughan will be assessed after starting his first game on Thursday since the end of February.

The veteran forward played 80 minutes of the first leg and David Nugent and Kaiyne Woolery are forward options for Dawes.

Joe Murphy continues in goal with Scott Davies still sidelined by an Achilles injury.

