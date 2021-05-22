Nancy Porter Morse, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend left us on May 17, 2021. Our Father in Heaven took her home with Him to stay. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Nancy was born March 14, 1945, to Marjorie Mickelwaite and Royal Lorenzo (Larry) Porter. She was raised and lived in the Ogden area most of her life. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Riverdale 2nd Ward. Nancy married Wayne Leslie Morse in 1965. They divorced in 1975. Together, they had three loving daughters, Deborah, Carrie, and Heather. Her daughters were the loves of her life. Then came her five special grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Andrew, Kailei, and Bruce, who delighted her, and they joined that circle of her abounding love. A blessed great grandson, Liam, finally joined her family.