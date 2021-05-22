newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes University, and other state secondary institutions, are now required to tell state leaders about any possible foreign spying on campus

wzdm.com
 4 days ago

Vincennes University, and other state secondary institutions, are now required to tell state leaders about any possible foreign spying on campus. Lawmakers approved, and Governor Holcomb signed a law that requires schools, specifically IU and Purdue, to report any ties to foreign countries. The schools are also required to report any theft or possible theft of intellectual property and research.

www.wzdm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
City
Vincennes, IN
Vincennes, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vincennes University#State Schools#Law Schools#State Lawmakers#Chinese#State Leaders#Foreign Countries#College Campuses#Iu#Intellectual Property#Governor Holcomb#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Indiana Ending Enhanced Pandemic Jobless Aid Next Month

Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more than 220,000...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Council approves more road funding

Knox County will move forward yet this year with the completion of its ongoing effort to resurface all of Old U.S. 41. County commissioner Kellie Streeter and highway superintendent Benji Boyd on Tuesday went before members of the county council asking for additional funding to make sure the county’s latest project funded through the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program can move forward in 2021, a move to avoid ever-increasing construction costs.