Scarlet Sunrise: Pair of Buckeyes officially sign rookie NFL deals

Ezring: Few players offer a pro-ready all-around skillset with the athleticism, scheme versatility and positional versatility to continue developing. Avery Young is an experienced corner who has played nickel and boundary corner. He offers long speed, quick feet, clean transitions, loose hips and overall fluid movement skills. What’s more, he has exceptional play strength. In zone coverage, Young displays strong route recognition and spatial awareness. He reads and mirrors the quarterback and has the burst (both linear and lateral) to thrive in zone coverage. That said, Young’s best play comes in man coverage. When off the line of scrimmage in off coverage or soft press, he consistently mirrors receivers and rarely takes false steps. When he does take an extra step, he has the intelligence, movement skills, fluidity and physicality to stay calm and recover. Above all else, Young shines in press coverage. He plays with sound press technique, routinely throws off receivers’ timing in press and uses the sideline well to render his opponents ineligible. Further, Young plays with excellent eye discipline and an advanced understanding of leverage in all iterations of man coverage. By positioning himself in certain ways, he forces receivers to move how he wants them to move while staying in the ideal spot, relative to his assignment, to stay in phase against any route. At the catch point, Young is extremely physical and has strong hand-eye coordination. Moreover, the Scarlet Knights’ star is a sound run defender and tackler who can stack receivers’ blocks and set the edge.