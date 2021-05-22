Todd Young Supports Israel

This week U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), along with Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), announced a resolution condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas, an Iranian-backed and funded terrorist organization, and reaffirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to its ally Israel and its right to take whatever means are necessary to stop the murder of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Israel.