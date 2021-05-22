newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelton, CT

Truly happy hour: Shelton bar reopens to enthused crowds

By Brian Gioiele
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELTON — Anna Valenti locked the doors of her bar, Anna’s Place, at 8 p.m. March 16, 2020, telling one of her customers she would see them in a couple of weeks. More than a year later, she is finally reopening her doors. “I never dreamed that it would be...

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Shelton, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Shelton, CT
Lifestyle
City
Shelton, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighborhood Bars#Food Drink#Happy Hour#Closed Doors#Open Doors#Happy People#Night Time#Anna S Place#Lamont#Cuppy S Caf#Coram Ave#Drinks#Beer#Nearby Cuppy#Chance#April#Interior#Things#Routines#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Connecticut Post

Five iconic, unusual and historical burgers you'll (likely) only find in CT

Connecticut may be known for its pizza and seafood, but one could argue we’re also a burger state, with some truly iconic, unique, creative and headline-grabbing meat-and-cheese presentations. We could spend all of May, also known as National Burger Month, extolling all the fantastic burgers in Connecticut. But here, we’re...
Stamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
New Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Danbury, CTPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Connecticut Post

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
New Haven Register

Shelton enjoying real estate boom

SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year. CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released...
Fairfield, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Song Tae Kwon Do Academy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Song Tae Kwon Do...
Trumbull, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...
New Haven, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

House hunt New Haven: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome Home to 44 Fox Hunt Rd in Shelton. This 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath stunning colonial home has the open floorplan you have been wanting. The gorgeous chefs kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, an oversized island and stainless steel appliances including double ovens. The kitchen is also open to the lovely dining area where you can envision everyone gathering for the holidays. The kitchen has sliding doors out to the custom patio complete with an outdoor kitchen, and fire pit perfect for all your outdoor entertaining needs especially as we approach the warmer spring weather. The oversized family room has a cozy fireplace situated just off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom suite with a walk in closet, a full custom bath with a spacious shower. Three ample sized bedrooms and a full bath round out the upstairs. The basement is finished with roughly 400 additional square footage, complete with a custom wet bar, half bath, and is the perfect space for a home office or a den/playroom - the possibilities are endless. This is a must see spacious home in a lovely neighborhood. Book your showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Kelley, Keller Williams Realty at 203-438-9494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU21hcnRNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ1RNTFMtMTcwMzgyODMzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Welcome Home. Very Convenient Location. Easy Access to Major Highways, Restaurants and Stores .This Well Maintained Bright And Airy Cape Cod with New Siding , One Year old roof, Gutters and Furnace. Newer Kitchen, Baths and Windows. Livingroom with Floor to Ceiling stone Fireplace and hard wood floor. Kitchen with Dining Area and door to Mudroom. Master bedroom with his and hers closet.3 good size bedrooms. Freshly Painted Inside. Access to Patio from main and upper level. Public water and Sewer in the street. Pleasure to Show. Truly Move-in Ready!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mahmoud Hessami, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU21hcnRNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ1RNTFMtMTcwMzgyMDQyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> NEW YEAR! NEW FUTURE! Escape NY to Connecticut’s Fabulous Waterfront! Direct waterfront oasis with full access to Milford Harbor and magnificent panoramic views of Port Jefferson. Owner moving to Florida - Your new home is 85% complete and fully framed ready for interior mechanicals and finishes located on a waterfront lot just shy of an acre. Ready for buyer to complete & customize to their liking upon sale. Conveniently located within 1 mile walking distance to downtown Milford’s restaurants, shops and TRAIN STATION with direct access to Grand Central Station. Easy access to I-95, Merritt Parkway, Yale University & Connecticut Post Shopping Mall. Take advantage of this unique opportunity before it sails away! This residential lot is in the top 1000 most beautiful waterfront lots in Connecticut! Other Details: 5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths, 4 Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen Designed for Entertaining, 4 Floors includes Walk Out Basement, 6,500 SQ FT<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Saphire, www.EntryOnly.com at 877-249-5478</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU21hcnRNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ1RNTFMtMTcwMzY3MzE1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> This 'Hidden Gem' is located on quiet cul de sac yet convenient to everything! This spacious updated split level overlooks protected marshland at the end of the cul de sac. Enjoy sunrise over the marsh grasses out the Living room's bow window. Handsome engineered wood floors thruout the first floor. Plus there's an attractive enamel pellet stove built into the fireplace for added warmth. LR is adjacent to dining area with new sliding doors to large deck. Enjoy the bowl-shaped fenced-in yard with lots of room for perennial gardens and trees. Back inside, the beautiful remodeled galley kitchen beckons with upgraded 48" wood cabinetry and stainless appliances. Up a few steps is the hall bath & 3 spacious BRs. The master BR also has an updated shower bath. The finished lower level Family Room features wood burning stove and tiled floors. Plus half-bath and Laundry room. 2-car garage addition. CT Basement System inplace in stoarage area of basement only. Don't wait-- This spacious updated home checks all the boxes! Seller will be removing/taking shed<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wendy Weir, RE/MAX Right Choice at 203-877-0618</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU21hcnRNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ1RNTFMtMTcwMzgxMjAwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Greenwich, CTWestport News

The Dish: Former NY Yankees coach Lee Mazzilli dines at the J House in Greenwich

Scene… Former Major League baseball great and former New York Yankees coach and Greenwich resident, Lee Mazzilli, was seen at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last week. Out there… Greenwich Historical Society’s Spring Fete takes place on Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 23). The family garden party for all ages will feature music by the Trummytones and activities including making a flower crown and dancing around the Maypole, decorating a birdhouse, planting seedlings, a scavenger hunt, bubble station and lawn games. Space is limited. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.greenwichhistory.org.
Fairfield County, CTctvisit.com

Pet-Friendly Places in Fairfield County

For the most part, our furry companions have endured the same isolation that we have over the past year; and with the change of seasons and a brighter outlook, Fido, Fifi, Felix, and friends are itching to get out, engage in some serious exercise, and see the sights. Fortunately, the Litchfield Hills are a pet-friendly place that welcomes four-leggers with open arms – to parks and campgrounds, hotels and inns, even restaurants, wineries, and distilleries (anybody have a St. Bernard?). So, if you’ve got a notion to explore, and want to bring your pet along on your travels, you won’t have any problems at all. Here are just a few of the many options in all categories (woof!).