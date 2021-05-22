Toni A. Sterling

On May 9, 2021, Ty Sterling Gilmore went home to be with the Lord, at the age of 20. He was our beloved son, grandson and nephew. He attended St. Stanislaus since 7th grade and was a junior member of the Bay Waveland Yacht Club. Sailing was his passion. Ty had a heart of gold and always thought of others before himself. He enjoyed scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle with Slidell Troop 365 in 2018. He was also a page of the Royal Court of Krewe of Nereids XLV(2012). Throughout his life he amazed those around him every day. Knowing him made others want to be a better person. He had a special spirit about him. Ty will sadly be missed by his mother, Charleyn Cordes, his father, Ronald Gilmore Jr. his brother Ronald Gilmore III, grandparents, Johanna Lyons Spicuzza (Ray), Charley Cordes Jr. (Debbie), nephew of Rainey J Lyons (Edrie), Raymond Jr and Robert Spicuzza, godchild and nephew of the late Christian Cordes and grandson of the late Ronald "Fuzzy" Gilmore.