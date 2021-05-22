newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Toni A. Sterling

Standard-Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truly vibrant and beautiful soul, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and precious friend to all who knew her passed away on May 13, 2021. Toni is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Don. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Benton and husband Walter, son John and wife Jane, and grandchildren Ashley Morgan and husband Brandon, Janelle Sterling, and Carter Benton. They were all #1 in her eyes. See the complete obituary and offer condolences at http://www.CalvaryHillDallas.com.

