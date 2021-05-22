newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Glastonbury is worth a visit, festival or no festival

By Juliet Rix,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisps of mist sit softly on the Somerset Levels, spread in a 360 degree-panorama beneath me. The dawn sunlight streams across the 14th-century St Michael’s Tower, turning the stone a glowing amber and sweeping through its east-west doorways to illuminate the town below. Into the light steps a young man,...

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Vegan#Summer Holidays#Jerusalem#Festival#Apple Cider#England#Somerset#Middlewick Cottages#Indian#Viking#Gog#Joseph Of Arimathea#Glastonbury Abbey#Worthy Farm#Cider Barns#Legend#Daisies#Folklore#Wearyall Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Music
Related
San Angelo, TXkksa-am.com

Railway Days Festival

If you love history and railroads, don’t miss the Railway Days Festival at the Railway Museum of. San Angelo. There will be food trucks, fun, entertainment, and pop-up market. booths. A highlight is the Train Treasures booth from a decommissioned collection including. full-size railway tools, steam radiators, and 15 old...
MusicEDMTunes

Glastonbury Fans Locked Out Of Paid Stream Event

Over the weekend, Glastonbury held their paid virtual event, but fans didn’t get to enjoy it. Due to technical difficulties, the UK’s biggest music festival suffered quite a conundrum. With tickets at $28 (£20), fans couldn’t see Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra, and more. To compensate, organizers had to release a free stream link within two hours instead, missing out on all that profit.
MusicNME

Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis thanks fans following ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream

Glastonbury‘s Emily Eavis has shared a message of thanks following last night’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream. The virtual event included performances from the likes of Wolf Alice, Kano, Haim, Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka and the debut appearance of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band The Smile. Each set was performed at a different location around the iconic festival site.
Lifestylegogreat.com

Couples Festival Getaway

Take in the fun of Midland’s Riverdays festival while enjoying a romantic getaway with someone special in one of our deluxe rooms, on August 7th. - 3 course dinner for 2 in Fireside Lounge. Gratuity not included. Call hotel front desk to reserve dinner. - $50 Gift Voucher for future...
MusicBBC

Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

A director's cut of Glastonbury's all-star live-stream concert will be shown on the BBC in the coming weeks. Featuring sets from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and Kano, the show will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary presented by Jo Whiley. The five-hour show was first streamed on Saturday, but was...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Radiohead Side Project The Smile Perform On Glastonbury Livestream: Watch

Just hours before Glastonbury began its Live at Worthy Farms livestream Saturday (May 22), Thom Yorke announced that he and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood had not only formed a side project called The Smile, but that they'd also be debuting music during their first-ever performance later that night. The band, which gets its name from a Ted Hughes poem, also includes drummer Tom Skinner and production by Yorke's longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, though he was not part of the performance.
Entertainmentbristol247.com

Lyrics from popular love songs hung above city centre streets

Buskers played alongside lyrics from popular love songs which have appeared above streets to welcome back people to the city centre. All of the musicians study at BIMM Institute Bristol and played under one of the 20 sets of pink lyrics featuring words from artists including The Beatles, Elton John and Bob Marley.
Societyzapgossip.com

Return of the mosh: Download to host 3-day festival pilot in June

Download Festival has announced the return of moshing with a three-day festival pilot in June. Rock and heavy metal fans will return to the hallowed grounds of Donington Park in Leicestershire for the camping only event next month. Held between June 18 and June 20, 2021, 10,000 festival-goers will take...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Newport Folk Festival Tickets

This summer, Newport will stage a once-in-a-lifetime event for its audience – bringing intimate and up-close experiences for fans and artists alike. As always, Newport Folk will bring surprise guests and never-before-seen collaborations all set to the backdrop of Narragansett Bay. Newport Folk may not look the same, but it will feel the same. This year’s event will have a 50% reduction in capacity and take place across two main stages, and thus it will be configured as two 3-Day events (instead of one) taking place July 23-25 and July 26-28. We will only be offering 3-Day passes for each event at $230 plus fees. Children are welcome, but we will not be selling children tickets this year. Children 2 and under are free. All available tickets will go on sale via Eventbrite next Tuesday, May 18th at 11 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Don’t miss Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on September 2-5 in Manchester, TN. The most positive place on this planet, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, every time. Bonnaroo is… Thousands of happy campers.
FestivalPosted by
Audacy

2021 Blended Festival

Main stage kicks off at 4pm on Friday, and 12pm Saturday. As the party progresses into evening hours, festival goers can expect live shows by some of the biggest names in Country, Pop, and EDM music.
Moviese-flux.com

Architecture Film Festival London

The Architecture Film Festival London launches its third festival edition, running from June 2–27, 2021, offering a programme that fits personal spaces and shared fascinations without stealing needed offscreen time but rather enriching it. With this purpose in mind, the 2021 festival programme presents two sections: The International Film Competition and a collection of diverse, thematic screenings, essays and events entitled “Capsules.”