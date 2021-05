A galette is like a pie, except the crust is only on the bottom and the sides and it’s a totally free-form dish. No pie plate here!. A good galette has a crust that is nice and crisp. But the filling can create a problem. Most veggies are filled with water, which can make the crust wet. The solution? We put a layer of grated Parmesan cheese on the bottom of the galette before adding the filling. This creates a (delicious!) barrier against any excess water.