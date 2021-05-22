newsbreak-logo
Notre Dame Football Mailbag

By Bryan Driskell
 4 days ago
Irish Breakdown hosted its weekly Friday mailbag in which we answer listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting. It was another jam-packed show with a lot of different questions, including a discussion of the biggest wins and toughest loss of the Brian Kelly era.

As always the topics were quite broad and fun. Here is a rundown of just some of the topics we discussed in this episode.

*** What were the biggest wins of the Brian Kelly era. There were two obvious ones, but there was certainly some debate about what the third biggest win under Coach Kelly was.

*** What was the worst loss of the Kelly era.

*** Will Marcus Freeman be a one-and-done at Notre Dame?

*** I (Bryan) was asked what my opinion was of Ian Book, Liam Eichenberg and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah coming out of high school.

*** Our concerns about the wide receiver unit in 2021, and whether it's a coaching or talent concern.

*** Could Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree both have over 1,000 yards on offense in 2021?

*** What position can Notre Dame least afford to have an injury in 2021.

*** How effective are double moves against aggressive defensive backs.

*** Will Notre Dame use its two-tight end sets more effectively in the pass game.

*** Will we see more interceptions in 2021 under Marcus Freeman, and if so, why?

*** There were some fun topics like what five former Notre Dame players would help the 2021 win a national title. There were a lot of different options.

*** Would Notre Dame have won a title had Urban Meyer chosen the Irish over Florida?

*** There is a little bit of 2023 recruiting.

*** We also predict the first offensive play of the 2021 season.

That's just some of the topics we covered. There were certainly a lot more, and you can listen to them all in the podcast above. If you prefer the video format you can also watch the entire show below. Be sure to subscribe to our Irish Breakdown YouTube Channel if you like videos. We have a live video every week day at 1 PM ET.

