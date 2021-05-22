Gators’ lacrosse looks to advance to final four, travel to Syracuse

In boys Class 6A-7A, the Lambert Longhorns close out the season at No. 1 following a 21-game winning streak to close out their state championship run. Lambert’s only loss came to Class A-5A No. 1 Blessed Trinity. The rest of the Class 6A-7A poll is a logjam of deserving teams and sorting out the final poll was exceptionally challenging. Johns Creek earned the No. 2 slot following its 16-5 season and run to the semifinals. The Gladiators fell 10-8 to Lambert in the Final Four—compared to No. 3 Centennial’s 17-9 loss in the championship game. Johns Creek also was given the edge over Centennial due to their 15-8 win over the Knights on April 20 during the regular season. Roswell was forced to forfeit its matchup with Centennial in the second round of the state playoffs and closes out at No. 6. The Hornets’ only other losses this season came to Lambert (11-9), Christ School (16-11) out of North Carolina, No. 5 Lassiter (11-10) and Blessed Trinity (14-10 Allatoona closes out the year at No. 4 and South Forsyth comes in at No. 7. The War Eagles were eliminated by Centennial 15-11 in the Elite 8. Buford also made it to the Elite 8 before falling 11-6 to Allatoona and closes out the poll at No. 8. Walton, which fell 11-10 to Buford in the first round earned the No. 9 slot ahead of No. 10 Harrison, which the Raiders scored an 11-10 win over during the regular season.