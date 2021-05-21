Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid 5/22/21 LaLiga Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+120) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Real Valladolid is welcoming Atletico Madrid to Jose Zorrilla in round 38 in the Spanish LaLiga. Valladolid is in 19th place in the standings with 31 points, which is the relegation spot, but with a win here, and with Elche and Huesca losing their games, Valladolid could stay in LaLiga, however, Valladolid is winless in their last 11 games, and they are on a 3-game losing streak. In their last game, Valladolid was playing against Sociedad on the road, and they have had 46% of ball possession, 5 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 0 big chances created, and 85% of the correct passes. It was a decent game for Valladolid, but Sociedad is too good of a team. Valladolid has lost this game 4-1, which basically sealed their fate. Orellana and Weissman are the leading goalscorers for Valladolid with 6 goals each, while Plano added 5 assists. Garcia, Gonzalez, Orellana, and Kodro are all injured, while Roberto and Alcaraz are both suspended because of the red and yellow cards. Valladolid’s downfall started at the beginning of this year, and it is remarkable they weren’t able to fix some of their problems in 5 months, and frankly, Valladolid doesn’t deserve better than to be relegated.