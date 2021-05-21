newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid 5/22/21 LaLiga Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

By Goran Kucar
sportschatplace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+120) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Real Valladolid is welcoming Atletico Madrid to Jose Zorrilla in round 38 in the Spanish LaLiga. Valladolid is in 19th place in the standings with 31 points, which is the relegation spot, but with a win here, and with Elche and Huesca losing their games, Valladolid could stay in LaLiga, however, Valladolid is winless in their last 11 games, and they are on a 3-game losing streak. In their last game, Valladolid was playing against Sociedad on the road, and they have had 46% of ball possession, 5 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 0 big chances created, and 85% of the correct passes. It was a decent game for Valladolid, but Sociedad is too good of a team. Valladolid has lost this game 4-1, which basically sealed their fate. Orellana and Weissman are the leading goalscorers for Valladolid with 6 goals each, while Plano added 5 assists. Garcia, Gonzalez, Orellana, and Kodro are all injured, while Roberto and Alcaraz are both suspended because of the red and yellow cards. Valladolid’s downfall started at the beginning of this year, and it is remarkable they weren’t able to fix some of their problems in 5 months, and frankly, Valladolid doesn’t deserve better than to be relegated.

sportschatplace.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Real Valladolid#Laliga Soccer Pick#Spanish#Huesca#Twitter#Sociedad#Ball Possession#Yellow Cards#Croatia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups, Villarreal beat Getafe, Betis drop points at Valladolid

Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla. Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid captain Koke: Two finals left now!

Atletico Madrid captain Koke was delighted with victory over Real Sociedad last night. The triumph saw Atletico go clear at the top of the table by four points with two games to play. Afterwards, Koke said: "It's tiring, the truth in the end we did a spectacular job in the...
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Spanish Primera – Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna being played? Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Where can I get tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna? No tickets are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: Visitors shrug off off-the-field problems to keep the heat on leaders Atletico Madrid as quickfire double from Alvaro Odriozola and Karim Benzema seals emphatic victory

Real Madrid held their nerve despite speculation over the future of Zinedine Zidane and Marcelo being dropped following a bust-up to keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors 2-0 ahead at the break. Granada grabbed a lifelife in the second-half but a...
SoccerCBS Sports

La Liga title race: Atletico Madrid take control of destiny with crucial win over Real Sociedad

The title race in La Liga has finally begun to take shape as Atletico Madrid tightened their grip on the top spot in the league table with a crucial win on Wednesday. The narrow race with two matchdays remaining leaves little room for dropped points along the way as Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Sevilla FC are separated by six points with two matches remaining in the season.
UEFACBS Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

First-place Atletico Madrid host fifth-place Real Sociedad on Wednesday in La Liga at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Atleti are in first place with 77 points as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are tied on 75 points in second and third place. Meanwhile Real Sociedad sit in fifth place with 56 points, good enough for a place in Europa League, but want to try and keep their top six position with Real Betis and Villarreal sitting in sixth and seventh place respectively.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid fear Man Utd summer push for Llorente

Atletico Madrid expect Manchester United to bid for Marcos Llorente this summer. AS says Atletico have sped up contract talks with midfielder Llorente amid growing interest from United. It's understood that the Red Devils are preparing a £68m bid for the 26-year-old, with the Spanish club concerned by this development.
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

Atletico Madrid move closer to securing LaLiga title

Atletico Madrid moved a step closer to the LaLiga title with a hard-fought 2-1 win over fifth-placed Real Sociedad. Goals from Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa in the opening half-hour put Diego Simeone’s side in early charge at the Wanda Metropolitano but Igor Zubeldia’s reply seven minutes from time ensured a nervy finish.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Atletico Madrid make huge push for La Liga title

Up until a couple of weeks ago, when Barcelona had the opportunity to go top with a win against Granada, it seemed like Atletico Madrid were going to bottle winning La Liga. They had built up a significant lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid. Fortunately for Diego Simeone’s team, both their rivals have stumbled. Atletico are once again in the driver’s seat following a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad.
SoccerThe Guardian

La Liga keeps on giving. And taking away. And then giving back again

It was billed as the weekend that would decide everything. But the finish line still seems further away than ever. Diego Simeone wasn’t watching the moment his fate fell back into his hands. After 35 exhausting weeks, every second of every game clawing at the nerves, the tension had become too much even for him. On Saturday afternoon, Atlético Madrid drew 0-0 at the Camp Nou; on Sunday night, Real Madrid faced Sevilla at Valdebebas, gifted the chance to go top for the first time in seven months, finally releasing Atlético’s grip on first place five months later, but he wasn’t going to tune in to see the title decided. When the drama unfolded, his destiny defined, he was having dinner. Or so he claimed.