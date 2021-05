In the NBA a triple double is when you hit double digits in three different stats. Russell Westbrook was mainly known for doing that in points, rebounds and assists. As a matter of fact he has averaged a triple double in three seasons so far in his career. This year he is averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. On Monday, May 10th he broke hall of famer Oscar Robertson record for most triple doubles of all time. Robertson held that record for 47 years and someone was finally able to break it. Although Westbrook has had a hell of a year, the Washington Wizards will miss the playoffs.