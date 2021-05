The trouble for most sports is that their records just aren’t going to mean as much as baseball’s. However broken it may be now, the country’s sporting landscape was shaped by baseball, because it really was the only sport anyone cared about for so long. That will change more and more, but those are still the roots. So the urge is to try and treat records in every sport like they mean the same as the numbers we all grew up with, but they just don’t.