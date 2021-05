Boyd (knee) is likely to miss his turn through the rotation next week but may not require a trip to the injured list, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Manager A.J. Hinch indicated Friday the early returns were positive after the left-hander was pulled from Thursday's start with left knee tendinitis. Even if Boyd gets placed on the IL, he could still end up missing only the one start since the Tigers have scheduled off days the next two Mondays.