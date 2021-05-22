Vehicular heatstroke dangers increase as temperatures rise
Vehicular heatstroke dangers increase as temperatures rise. In 2020, 24 children in the United States died as a result of being left in an unattended hot vehicle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). As temperatures begin to climb, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges parents and caregivers to never leave children unattended in a vehicle – even for a minute – no matter the temperature.