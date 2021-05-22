Stop everything and stare at Kimera's Lancia 037 restomod

Some people have a passion that seems limitless in particular areas, these geniuses of innovation and design are a very abundant resource in the automotive community. Among these connoisseurs of car culture is Adam Hawley, this prodigy of Porsche design created a company from the ground up with the sole intent to create a vehicle that speaks to automotive fans just as the 911 once did to him. This brings us to Theon Design, the name behind the masterpiece comes from the founder’s son, Theo. After being inspired at a young age Hawley decided that he would use his passion to design and create some of the world's coolest Porsche restomods and he did not disappoint. How are these British takes on a German classic created?