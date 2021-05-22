newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Stop everything and stare at Kimera's Lancia 037 restomod

By Stephen Dobie
topgear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, it’s another restomod. But this one… this one is reimagining the Lancia 037. It can’t help but stand out. It’s the work of Kimera Automobili from Cuneo in northern Italy. Called the EVO37, it aims – shock – to combine the drama and emotion of the Group B-inspired 037 road car of the Eighties with the comfort and tech of something more modern. “The philosophy is to maintain the essence and the soul of the old car by evolving it without upsetting it,” insists Kimera. New restomod, same old recipe.

www.topgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rally Car#Lancia Delta S4#Group#Pirelli#Brembo#Ohlins#Ferrari#Restomods#Delta Integrales#Soul#Carbonfibre Panels#Fibreglass#Stand#Drama#Glorious Archive Pics#People#Money#19in#Italy#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsmotoringresearch.com

British-built Ferrari V12-powered restomod breaks cover

UK engineering company RML Group has unveiled a new sports car, inspired by the classic 1959 Ferrari 250 GT SWB. Called the RML Short Wheelbase, the new model ‘pays homage to the driving purity of supercars from the past, while offering occupants 21st century convenience’. It also integrates a ‘raft of modern features’, says RML, meaning owners don’t have to compromise on comfort.
Carsspeedcafe.com

Stunning Lancia 037 tribute

It’s not officially a Lancia 037, but the Kimera EVO37 is as close as you can get to a modern version of the rallying icon. Kimera Automobili has unveiled details of its stunning recreation that stays true to the original as much as possible but with some modern upgrades. It’s part of a modern trend for restomods like the Porsche 911s by Singer, Totem’s Alfa Romeo GTe and Cyan’s Volvo P1800.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

The Mini Oselli Edition is a racing-inspired restomod

David Brown Automotive has unveiled a limited edition go-faster version of its Mini Remastered restomod. Called the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition, the car has been created in partnership with tuning specialist Oselli, which has prepared racing Minis and MGs since the 1960s. Only 60 examples will be built. The mightier...
Carshiconsumption.com

Lancia’s Legendary 037 Is Reborn As A 500HP Carbon Fiber Supercar Stunner

The Lancia 037 marked the end of an era. The mid-engined Group B racer was the last rear-wheel-drive car to win the World Rally Championship in 1983 before AWD vehicles took over and never looked back. Now, an Italian manufacturer called Kimera Automobili is bringing back the spirit of the 037 with their stunning EVO37 modern reimagining.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Perfectly Recreated Porsche 911 Restomod And How It's Made

Some people have a passion that seems limitless in particular areas, these geniuses of innovation and design are a very abundant resource in the automotive community. Among these connoisseurs of car culture is Adam Hawley, this prodigy of Porsche design created a company from the ground up with the sole intent to create a vehicle that speaks to automotive fans just as the 911 once did to him. This brings us to Theon Design, the name behind the masterpiece comes from the founder’s son, Theo. After being inspired at a young age Hawley decided that he would use his passion to design and create some of the world's coolest Porsche restomods and he did not disappoint. How are these British takes on a German classic created?
CarsJalopnik

The Lancia ECV Was A Concept Rally Car That Never Saw A WRC Stage

Welcome to another installment of Cars Of Future Past, a series here at Jalopnik where we flip through the pages of history to explore long-forgotten concepts and how they had a hand in shaping the cars we know today. Typically, COFP centers on concepts intended more for production than competition...
Carscarthrottle.com

You Can Now Buy A 'Brand New' Lancia 037 With 500bhp

The Kimera Automobili EVO37 takes a bog-standard Monte Carlo and turns it into something very special. As it becomes harder to make interesting, truly engaging performance cars, remade old stuff is only going to get more common. Already this year we’ve seen a restomod Porsche 914 with 918 Cayman power, an effectively brand new Mk2 Ford Escort and now this - the Kimera Automobili EVO37.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Part 2: Coolest Restomods On Motorious

Which one of these stunning modernized muscle cars would you pick?. For car collectors and gearheads, the restomod trend has brought a new type of car to the car show. These restored cars have modernized parts, or aftermarket upgrades, to present the best of both worlds for old school car lovers. Check out some impressive examples in our inventory right now.
Carsmanofmany.com

Ferrari Keeps V12 Alive with Limited-Edition 812 Competizione A

In a world seemingly hell-bent on going fully electric, one legacy automobile manufacturing is still proudly producing internal combustion engines that boggle the mind. Ferrari provided a sneak preview of the new 812 Competizione recently. Now they’re showing off the 812 Competizione A to go along with that powerhouse. Both cars are front-engined V12s, and they represent the most powerful internal combustion engines that the Prancing Horse has ever made.
Los Angeles, CArobbreport.com

Car of the Week: This 1968 Porsche 911 Restomod Is an Understated Hot Rod

The facility is easy to overlook, situated on a corner off Exposition Boulevard in Los Angeles and blending in with the row of other commercial buildings that have made up the neighborhood since the earlier part of last century. There’s no sign, the wooden door has a peephole and no handle, and by the look of the cinderblock facade, there is nothing to suggest that remarkable things are going on inside. And Marlon Goldberg likes it that way.
CarsMotorAuthority

Live your Group B dreams with this 1980 Lancia Rally SE 037 prototype

The early 1980s Group B era of the World Rally Championship produced some legendary cars, with the Lancia 037 among the most revered. Now a prototype of the championship-winning rally car is scheduled for a RM Sotheby's auction. Conceived as a successor to the Lancia Stratos, the 037 retained that...
CarsRoad & Track

The Ferrari SF90 Is All About Performance, Not Engagement

“Hypercar” is a relatively new term, though an absolutely necessary one. I don’t know the very first time the term was printed, possibly about the Bugatti Veyron, Pagani Zonda, or maybe even the McLaren F1, but it got mainstream in 2013 when the LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder dropped like million-dollar 900-hybrid-horsepower limited-production bombs. A combination of exclusivity, prices with two commas, and mind-blowing performance from otherworldly technology: That’s a hypercar. The SAE may not have published an official definition of the term, but it’s been pretty clear where the line is drawn.
CarsAutoblog

Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 race car is a harbinger of future models

Lamborghini funneled the lessons learned from years of racing into the latest evolution of the track-only Huracán. Called EVO2, the coupe gains a number of aerodynamic updates and more powerful brakes for the 2022 season. You don't need to be a seasoned car spotter to tell the EVO2 apart from...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes SLK 32 AMG Had To Die So This Gullwing Replica Could Live

It's the age-old question: Which is the most beautiful car ever made? Some would argue it's the Jaguar E-Type while others will respond with Lamborghini Miura. Another popular answer (and one yours truly would also give) is the Mercedes 300 SL. The car featured here is not an authentic Gullwing, but it's a more than decent replica we wouldn't mind owning.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 Unveiled With Wild Aero

"Time flies" might sound like a cliché, but it does begin to make sense when you take into consideration the Huracan Super Trofeo was unveiled nearly seven years ago. Lamborghini introduced the EVO version of its track-only V10 machine about three years later, and now, the race car competing in the dedicated Super Trofeo championship is getting a second update.
Carstopgear.com

This 900bhp+ GT500 is the restomodded Mustang you need

It’s a Shelby GT500 from 1967, fully modernised and transformed into the Shelby GT500CR 900S. The CR stands for Classic Recreations - the company behind the car - and the 900S stands for the minimum amount of horsepower you can expect after buying one. Yowzer. The philosophy of the company...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Bugatti Shows The Stunning La Voiture Noire During Track Test

It invested 65,000 engineering hours to finalize the production car. Chirons are unique by definition as each and every customer has endless possibilities to personalize the W16 hypercar. It's safe to assume not a single person walks into a Bugatti dealership and asks to buy the "cheapest" possible version since owners typically splurge more on optional features. The La Voiture Noire takes exclusivity to a whole new level since only one will be made with this achingly beautiful carbon fiber body.