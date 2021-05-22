Ethan lands job as Busch’s first-ever ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for dog brew – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

newsbreak-logo
Ethan lands job as Busch's first-ever 'Chief Tasting Officer' for dog brew

Cover picture for the articleAfter capturing the hearts of thousands of people across the country, Ethan can add a “Chief Tasting Officer” to his ever-growing list of achievements. Watch one of his many inspiring stories on the player above. In the parking lot just four months after the Kentucky Humane Society turned out to be thin, he now serves as one of the faces of the major brewing company Bush. Last year, Bush released Bush Dog Brew, the first product for dogs. Brewing alcohol-free bone-in soup gives owners the opportunity to crack cold stuff with their favorite furry companions. According to Bush, the initial response from customers was overwhelming and sold out in just 24 hours after the first launch. The company then began searching for Bushdog Brew’s CTO, and Ethan was named the top dog on Friday. For months, he came from someone’s burden, someone’s retrofit, not only survived, but also prospered and is now recognized at the national level. I am very grateful to Bush! “Ethan’s Facebook page said in a recent post. CTO Ethan will lead the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio. The position comes with a $ 20,000 salary, dog-friendly benefits including medical insurance, and company stock options. BuschDogBrew can be purchased here.

