Computers

Icelandic-speaking computers can save languages ​​from “Stafrænn Dauði” (Icelandic for “Digital Death”)

By Preeti Singh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelma Brigisdottir, a junior high school teacher in the suburbs of Iceland, arrived in her classroom in the recent morning of March, eager to introduce new challenges. Wearing a pink hoodie, she told the students: Turn on your iPad, log in to the website Samromur, and read the text that appears on your screen. Execute this statement one after another. She instructed, And amazing things happen. The computer learns to reply in Icelandic. Finally.

