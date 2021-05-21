Icelandic-speaking computers can save languages ​​from “Stafrænn Dauði” (Icelandic for “Digital Death”)

This story is excerpted and adapted from Egill Bjarnason’s How Iceland Changed the World: The Big History of a Small Island, published in May 2021 by Penguin Books. Two years before making history with one small step onto the Moon, Neil Armstrong went salmon fishing in northern Iceland. A picture of him, standing by a river, is exhibited in a regional museum, but the image is so small that at first you might assume it’s just a regular snapshot of recreational life in the 1960s. Smiling faintly as he holds a fishing rod, the 36-year-old Armstrong could pass for a local—until you notice his baseball cap and fancy aviator shades. And, of course, his four layers of clothing.