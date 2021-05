Australia’s bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will finally resume next month when they take on Kuwait with several new faces in Graham Arnold’s squad. After a hiatus of 550 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Socceroos return to action at the Jaber Al-Hamed Stadium in the early hours of 4 June sitting top of their qualifying group with a maximum of 12 points from four matches.