Pennsylvania State

$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

By pittsburgh
eminetra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you win the lottery, you need to plan quickly to stay sane. In the rich bargaining news, it’s a good idea to start by being as anonymous as possible to avoid people, not to mention the scammers coming out of woodwork. Try to get a cut. Find a certified financial planner to work with, specializing in lawyers and advisors, preferably those who make sudden money. Please consult your advisor before signing your winning ticket. Hire a certified accountant who can help you deal with your prize taxes. Talk to someone who handles large numbers again. The lump sum or annual payment aspect is perfect for you, Forbes recommends. For 46 months after winning, there have been no major changes in lifestyle. Finally, get used to saying no, even to yourself.

