The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Longhorns will renew their rivalry in primetime on ESPN on Sept. 11 with kickoff set for 6 p.m. inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The former Southwest Conference rivals are set to meet on the gridiron for the first time since the Texas Bowl that capped the 2014 season. The showdown will be the first during the regular season since 2008 and the first time the Horns have visited Fayetteville since 2004. The programs share a storied history dating back to the first meeting in 1894, the first year of the Arkansas program.