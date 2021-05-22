Noie: Leadership allows LaVIlle's Leyton Czarnecki to embrace his final year of everything

LAKEVILLE — When possible excuses for everything arrived from all angles, LaVille High School senior Leyton Czarnecki chose to be an example. Coronavirus issues late last summer tossed the early part of LaVille’s school year upside down. Positive tests and contact tracing shut down in-person classes. That also meant no sports. For Czarnecki, that meant no practices or film sessions or weight-room workouts. And for the first three weeks of the regular season, no games, which were the best part of being on varsity, where Czarnecki had played since freshman year.