Senior Mark Goetz made history by becoming the first individual from a WVU golf team to be selected to compete at an NCAA regional tournament. Goetz, a senior from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, is one of 10 individuals selected to the regional which runs Monday through Wednesday next week at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Indiana. The top individual off a non-qualifying team after 54 holes in each of the six regionals earns a spot in the NCAA championship. Five teams from each regional will also advance.