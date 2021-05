(Willmar MN-) May is ALS awareness month, and a local man stricken by ALS recently came forward to talk about the disease that is nearly always fatal. 52-year-old Dean Madsen of rural New London was officially diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, in January. Madsen is a veteran, a runner, and had worked at the Kandiyohi County YMCA for 14 years, recently retiring as Associate Executive Director April 14th. He says he hurt his arm in a fall from his roof last summer, but he thought he was fine. But after he started losing strength in his arm, he had it checked out. After a battery of tests, Madsen says the doctor gave him the devastating news...