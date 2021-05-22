newsbreak-logo
Faith and Values: Putting away all that hurrying

By Eric Yeakel
Allentown Morning Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been a pastor at Asbury church in Allentown for the past 13 years, but before I went into the ministry, I worked in the corporate world and was a certified public accountant for 20 years. During my time in the corporate world, most of my jobs required me to work in excess of 60 hours per week and my life in paid ministry has also required many hours. It seems like there are never enough hours in a day and I am always in a hurry. Recently, I read a quote from the philosopher Dallas Willard, who called hurry “the great enemy of spiritual life in our day.”

