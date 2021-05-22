newsbreak-logo
Connecticut State

Opinion: I was happy to move back to Connecticut during the coronavirus pandemic -- but I can’t find a house

By Rosemary Aiello Landsberg
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband, Jeff, and I have been searching for a home for our family since we moved back to Connecticut in August 2020. To say our home search has been a challenge is an understatement. Little-to-no inventory leading to bidding wars that inflate the price of a home has made it nearly impossible to buy a home, let alone even see one in some cases. We’ve experienced homes going under deposit before our scheduled showing. Our plan from the beginning was to move in with my parents, who have been gracious hosts. We had no idea that we would still be without a house months later.

Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut's Famous Buddy Gets a Happy Ending in Florida

Connecticut's famous Buddy the Beefalo, coined as "biso-cow" by his new owners, is making friends and enjoying his time at his new home in Gainesville, Florida. Buddy was released from quarantine and is already enjoying his time with other moo-pals at Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary. The sanctuary said they were...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

As the coronavirus pandemic subsides, children in Connecticut are struggling with anxiety and depression. But mental health providers say they can’t handle the growing demand for services

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, child mental health services in Connecticut are severely overburdened, as rates of anxiety, depression and other serious behavioral health issues surge among adolescents. Dr. Lucia Benzoni, a Hartford HealthCare pediatrician in Litchfield, said that the rates of anxiety and depression she’s seeing...
Connecticut StateGreenwichTime

Opinion: Why I came back to CT

When I graduated from high school, I left Connecticut without hesitation. I had no intention of coming back. But Connecticut had other plans for me. I went to college, lived in Spain and France, and seldom thought about my home state. I drifted to Los Angeles and Wyoming and finally settled in New York City. I thought I’d live in Manhattan until the end of my days.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

3 Famous Movies & Films Set in Connecticut

In recent years, Connecticut has attracted many filmmakers worldwide who want to feature the beautiful state in many movies. In Connecticut, Puritans were brought to the state by way of England in three separate settlements. Then, in the 1660s, they decided to combine under one royal charter. Farmers and traders flourished in the colony, and conservatism led to a reputation as a place where steady habits grew.
Connecticut StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst City to Live in Connecticut

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis that sent shockwaves through the U.S. economy — and the country’s social fabric. In addition to claiming over half a million American lives, the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and exacerbated existing problems, as drug overdoses and crime rates spiked in some parts of the country. Even before […]
Iowa Statekdat.com

5 Weird Things I Learned After I Moved Back to Iowa

You live and you learn or at least you're supposed to. Even though I've been on this earth longer than I care to admit, I can be slow on learning things. But, even with my limited abilities, there were 5 things I learned after my family moved back to Iowa.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Connecticut Mirror

End arrests of young children in Connecticut

You’re standing in an elementary school hallway. A fourth grader and a fifth grader get into a fight. Nervous to intervene, a school employee calls the police. A cruiser arrives quickly. The children are arrested and led from school in handcuffs. Hard to imagine? It’s allowed, and it’s happening in Connecticut schools today.
Public HealthGlobeSt.com

People Moved During Pandemic, But Businesses Didn't Abandon CBDs

People may have moved during the pandemic, but businesses largely stayed put, according to a new analysis from Cushman & Wakefield. Typically, C&W experts say, gateway cities are on the leading edge of recessions, with office fundamentals declining but recovering more quickly than the rest of the country. And historically, the gateway cities of Boston, Chicago, LA, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. have accounted for 44% of all office leasing in the US. In 2020, that number went to 41.5%, a percentage C&W says is still within normal range.
Real EstateThrive Global

Steve Groom of Maryland Home Buyers: “Persistence”

Persistence. If you are someone who wants to quit at every objection or problem that arises, then perhaps you are not cut out to be an entrepreneur. However, if you are persistent and have a “never give up” attitude, then you have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.
Granby, CTEyewitness News

House in West Granby becomes Amazon hub for deliveries

WEST GRANBY (WFSB) - A couple of Connecticut families were on the receiving end of a big Amazon haul, but the problem is that the boxes weren’t meant for them. these neighbors had a choice to make. They have all of these boxes, they don’t know what’s inside, and they...