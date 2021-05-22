Opinion: I was happy to move back to Connecticut during the coronavirus pandemic -- but I can’t find a house

My husband, Jeff, and I have been searching for a home for our family since we moved back to Connecticut in August 2020. To say our home search has been a challenge is an understatement. Little-to-no inventory leading to bidding wars that inflate the price of a home has made it nearly impossible to buy a home, let alone even see one in some cases. We’ve experienced homes going under deposit before our scheduled showing. Our plan from the beginning was to move in with my parents, who have been gracious hosts. We had no idea that we would still be without a house months later.