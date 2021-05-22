newsbreak-logo
Baseball: Georgia suffers crushing defeat after late-game power surge from Ole Miss

By Bulldawg Illustrated
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss’ Tim Elko stepped to the plate in the top of the eighth inning just 46 days after tearing his ACL to face Georgia’s Ben Harris who had just entered the game. And yes, you read that correctly, tearing his ACL. With the Rebels trailing by a run, Elko launched a ball well over the trees in left field into the parking lot to tie the game at 5 runs apiece.

