Dig Deeper for The Hottest Sector’s Top Stocks
We talked a little last week about the post-pandemic sector map and how Big Tech needs time to refresh, while brick-and-mortar stocks risk getting ahead of themselves. Now, let’s focus on an area of the market that deserves to lead Wall Street from here. The COVID-19 outbreak was only a fleeting interruption for materials-producing companies. From chemicals to mining, commodity stocks are tracking 28% higher earnings from 2019 to 2021.www.stockinvestor.com