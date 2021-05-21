Dig Deeper for The Hottest Sector’s Top Stocks

3 Cyclical Stocks To Consider Buying In The Stock Market This Week. As investors rotate from growth stocks towards reopening plays, cyclical stocks continue to gain momentum in the stock market today. After all, high growth tech stocks have mostly been trading sideways this year on account of inflation fears among other factors. Particularly, blockchain stocks have now become some of the most volatile stocks in the market as Bitcoin faces regulatory challenges in China. Given the increased uncertainty for tech investors now, cyclicals could possibly offer some security. Understandably, companies in the cyclical space would stand to benefit the most from an economic upswing. With the current trajectory of the economy, I can understand if investors are now turning towards the top cyclical stocks today.