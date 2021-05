• Ryan Ohm outdueled Zack Carr in Century's 1-0 win over John Marshall. Ohm fired seven innings of four-hit ball. He only walked one batter and stuck out five. Jaecan Fratzke singled twice and his stolen base set up Peter Lynch's RBI single in the third inning. Carr was the tough-luck loser despite fanning seven in six innings and only allowing three hits.