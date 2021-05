TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A high-ranking sheriff’s deputy in Tangipahoa Parish is headed home after a months-long fight for his life with COVID-19. A spokesperson for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Charles Warren will finally head home after nearly 150 days in the hospital, during which time he was placed on a ventilator, coded several times, and endured a roller coaster of ups and downs.