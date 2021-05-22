newsbreak-logo
Stevensville, MI

Church notes

Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold a special pre-Memorial Day service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There will not be a Monday night service on Memorial Day. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the retired Rev. David Moffett-Moore will speak on “A Christian Theology on Death and...

Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

Community Calendar

Through June 19 – 72nd Annual Member Exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. To visit the exhibit in person, contact the art center or visit the art center’s website, southhavenarts.org, for a list of hours. 17 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting, noon, via Zoom....
Benton Harbor, MIabc57.com

Veggie Van making its way to Benton Harbor this week

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – The Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market featuring locally grown produce, will be making stops in Benton Harbor to offer free, healthy foods and nutrition information to the community. 100 bags of produce will be handed out at each event on a first-come, first-serve basis. The...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

An unusual senior year looks more normal for Class of 2021

South Haven High School’s Class of 2020 had to wait until July of last year to take part in graduation ceremonies due to COVD-19 health restrictions. Even when they were finally able to do so, the class had to sit socially distanced in the high school parking lot while their loved ones watched the ceremony on a large screen inside their vehicles. That won’t be the case this year, however. The Class of 2021 will graduate in a more normal-like fashion, thanks to less stringent COVID-19 health guidelines.
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

AAUW awards four scholarships

Four graduating seniors from South Haven High School have been chosen to receive a total of $6,000 in scholarships from the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women. The students are Hailey Copeman, Leslie Guzman, Elinor Frost and Daisy Solis. Both Copeman and Guzman have each received...
South Haven, MIWSJM

Lee Allen Mealer

Lee Allen “Bubba” Mealer was called home on May 4th, 2021. He was 65. He was the youngest son of James Edward and Ellen Tucker Mealer, who both went home before him. He was a loving husband to his wife Beverly, to his sons Christopher and Darren, an adoring grandfather to JT Biggers, Adrianna, Blake, and Trinity Mealer. He was also blessed to be a great grandfather to Braylynn Biggers and Blake Jr. Anthony Mealer. He is survived by his brother James C. Mealer, nephews James T. and Jarrett (Jamaica) great-nephew Hunter, cousins Carman Graham and Ellen Rasmussen Gale and many other cousins and relatives. He was loved by many family and friends, known for having a huge heart and touching the life of all those he came across.
Berrien County, MIWNDU

Memorial service honors fallen officers in Berrien County

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A memorial service honors officers in Berrien County who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Peace Officer Memorial Day Service started at noon Friday at Lake Bluff Park in Saint Joseph. That’s where the Berrien County Law Enforcement Officer’s Monument is...
Berrien County, MIHerald-Palladium

Berrien Community Foundation awards $100K in grants

ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien Community Foundation recently awarded more than $100,000 in For Good Grants to organizations as they resume programming and push through the challenges the pandemic has produced. St. Joseph Today’s Love Local initiative will use grant dollars to help local businesses succeed after the stress of...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

South Haven sees return of summer events

SOUTH HAVEN — As more people receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a sense of normalcy is slowly beginning to return to the South Haven area, and with that comes something else – summertime events. Although organizers for several of the large-scale early summer events such as Harborfest...
Berrien County, MINiles Daily Star

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — This year Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency commemorates 39 years of helping families throughout southwest Michigan. SMCAA was established in 1982 “to wage war on poverty in Cass and Van Buren counties by promoting self-sufficiency for those of limited income, ensuring that all residents are able to live in dignity, implementing innovative and cost-effective programs to improve the lives and living conditions of the impoverished, providing support and instruction for everyone in need of assistance, and being a major voice of reason in establishing welfare system reforms,” officials said.
Stevensville, MIHerald-Palladium

Kohn family gifts Lakeshore schools a sports complex

STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore Public Schools is getting another big donation from the Kohn-Bancroft Family Foundation. At Monday’s school board meeting, trustees accepted an agreement to take over a multi-million dollar sports complex from the Kohn family that is expected to bolster the school’s athletic department.
South Haven, MItownbroadcast.com

Ramblin’ Road: My retail adventure with Clay, age 5

I work at a clothing store in a tourist town. We sell T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets with a variety of South Haven landmarks, plus some uniquely Michigan shirts. We also sell some men’s clothing and quite a bit of women’s clothing. I guess my age has caught up to...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

Outdoor sculptures humming along in South Haven

As hummingbirds make their way back to Southwest Michigan this month, it’s only fitting the latest outdoor sculpture in South Haven depicts a large hummingbird gathering nectar from a flower. The sculpture, titled, “A Moment of Joy,” was unveiled this past weekend in front of Clementine’s Restaurant, in South Haven’s...
South Haven, MIWSJM

SHAES Announces Firefighter Of The Year

South Haven Area Emergency Services says its Firefighter of the Year is Matt Dey. SHAES held its annual dinner this past Saturday, where it gave the honor to him. The agency says Dey has been with it since 2018 after serving the Buchanan Fire Department. During the 2020 summer season, he was a key responder during water-rescues on three separate occasions. In June, after receiving a report of kayakers being blown out into Lake Michigan, he commandeered a jet ski and was able to reach them until the SHAES boat arrived. Later in the summer, he helped kayakers who became swamped in the Black River, and still later, he witnessed two people being washed off the South Pier and reached an unconscious man to bring him to shore so he could be revived. SHAES says “Dey exemplifies through his actions the selfless commitment to community by SHAES responders.”
Berrien County, MINiles Daily Star

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BERRIEN COUNTY — As COVID-19 vaccinations have become available throughout southwest Michigan, volunteers have continually been sought to staff the clinics they are administered through. In late January, both Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Berrien County Health Department sent a release out asking for the community to help the organizations...
South Haven, MIWSJM

Claudia Maddox

A wake will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will be live streamed following the wake at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Please check another time for full obituary details. Posted...
Van Buren County, MImoodyonthemarket.com

College Scholarship Winners Unveiled by United Way SWM

Three stellar students have earned college scholarship awards following competition among local youth from the Tri-County area in the United Way of Southwest Michigan Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Award series. United Way of Southwest Michigan has announced this year’s Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Awards will go to one winner from...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

SH Rotary Club provides telemedicine grant to Bronson

Rotary Club of South Haven Provides Telemedicine Grant to Bronson. The Rotary Club of South Haven has awarded a $10,000 grant to Bronson Health Foundation to assist South Haven area residents with home healthcare and telemedicine needs. The Rotary-Bronson Telemedicine Initiative will help people in need of care at home...