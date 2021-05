We have the first trailer for The Forever Purge. This is the fifth, and supposedly final, entry in the long-running, highly successful horror franchise. It will be picking up in the aftermath of 2016's The Purge Election Year, as 2018's The First Purge was a prequel. And it will be sending us off with something radically different than what has come before. Yes, there is still going to be lots of killing, it seems, though it may not be sanctioned by the government, as it has been in the past.