Prince William penned his own statement condemning BBC over Princess Diana Panorama interview

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Cambridge personally wrote his statement condemning the BBC's Princess Diana Panorama interview. Prince William accused BBC employees of making “lurid and false claims” about the royal family in order to obtain an interview with his late mother in a scathing statement released by Kensington Palace this week.

