Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –A state’s infrastructure, resources, network of services, and support systems can play a critical role in not only the longevity of its own residents, but in attracting people to relocate. In New Mexico, the senior population is seeing a steady rise- by 2030, the Land of Enchantment is expected to have the fourth largest senior population (per capita) in the nation. With that in mind and with the rise in services and supports throughout the pandemic, the department has put together a state plan for the next four years.