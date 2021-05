The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: February 2, 2021) — Across the U.S., extreme winter weather has shutdown traffic, energy grids and entire states. While seemingly counterintuitive, meteorologists tie these intense winter storms to the warming of the planet, as higher temperatures lead to greater evaporation and ever-larger storms. In 2020, the U.S. also saw the intensity and frequency of fires and hurricanes rise to unprecedented levels. Many climate scientists conclude this is due to the far-reaching effects of a changing climate.